OG Anunoby's Hip Injury 'Hasn't Changed for the Better'

Put simply, OG Anunoby's hip pointer injury just isn't getting any better.

The Toronto Raptors seemed optimistic that Anunoby's return wasn't going to be too far away last week. He was a partial participant in practice on Saturday, but things haven't gotten better and he was forced to miss Monday's activities, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

"It hasn’t changed for the better, let’s put it that way," Nurse said. "It’s just not really getting much better."

An MRI on the hip came back negative for any serious issues, Nurse said, but it wasn't entirely clear.

"It’s just like, ‘Why does it hurt?’ Well, there’s some, whatever, inflammation or those kind of things that show up in there and it’s very sore," Nurse added. "[He] has hit a wall a little bit. So, I don’t know what to say as far as timeline."

Toronto was also without Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch during Monday's practice. Trent continues to battle a deep bruise in his right calf while Birch, who was seen doing some strength exercises during the open portion of practice, is expected to remain sidelined with knee swelling.

Further Reading

What's next for Chris Boucher?

Raptors lose 'a really good dude' in Goran Dragic as they await the trade deadline

Scottie Barnes continues to show growth as Raptors fall to Celtics