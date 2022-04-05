Skip to main content
Raptors Rule Out OG Anunoby vs. Hawks

The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

OG Anunoby will once again be sidelined Tuesday night when the Toronto Raptors take the court against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 24-year-old forward is battling a right thigh contusion that's improving but still pretty sore, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday.

Anunoby suffered the injury late in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. He finished the night but had a significant limping following the game and was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat.

Toronto is once again expecting to start Khem Birch in Anunoby's place and bring Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher off the bench.

It's been another injury-plagued season for Anunoby who continues to battle a fracture in his right hand that has yet to fully heal. He's been wearing a wrap on his right ring finger as it continues to heal.

