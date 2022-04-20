Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Game 3: Raptors vs. 76ers

It's just about do-or-die time for the Toronto Raptors.

Down 0-2 to the Philadelphia 76ers is certainly a tough spot to be in, but no team has ever come back from an 0-3 hole and this Raptors team isn't going to be the first. With their playoff lives on the line, the Raptors are in a virtual must-win game Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.

What to Watch For

It'll be the first home playoff game since the 2019 championship season and there's no doubt Scotiabank Arena will be rocking for Game 3. The Raptors are going to need that energy here to fuel any comeback against a talented 76ers squad.

Foul trouble has played Toronto in the early goings of the last two games and if the Raptors are going to turn the tide in this series, they're going to have to slow down Joel Embiid without fouling. That means keeping him out of the deep paint and getting good early positioning. Once he gets to the basket, it's either a bucket, a foul, or both.

Gary Trent Jr. is questionable for Wednesday and it's unclear what kind of shape he's in as he battles a non-COVID illness. His ability to provide anything offensive is going to be key for the Raptors. If he can't make his shots, Toronto is in trouble.

Fred VanVleet got off to a red-hot start in Game 2, but the Raptors played him for the entire first half and his legs quickly ran out of gas. He's either going to need to fight through that exhaustion or Toronto is going to have to tweak its rotation a little.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Scottie Barnes as doubtful. Gary Trent Jr is questionable.

The 76ers have listed Charles Bassey as out. Mattise Thybulle is ineligible to play due to being only partially vaccinated.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +2.5 underdogs for Game 3 and the total for the game sits at 216.5, per SISportsbook.

