It wasn't all that long ago that the Toronto Raptors were willing to move anyone on their roster to acquire Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Back in June 2018, reports suggested Toronto had "no one" off limits, including Kyle Lowry, as the Raptors pursued a lottery pick high enough to select the talented Canadian combo guard out of Kentucky. The trade never worked out and the Raptors ultimately pivoted, moving DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl to the San Antonio Spurs later that summer for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

Four years later, Gilgeous-Alexander has turned himself into not just one of the most dominant Canadian players in the NBA, but one of the brightest young stars in the entire league. Considering his connection to Toronto and Nick Nurse, the head coach of the Canadian Senior Men's National Team, it's not hard to see why the Raptors would still be fawning over a player of Gilgeous-Alexander's talent

So what would it take for the Raptors to acquire him? Oklahoma City Thunder Nick Cain of Forbes and Inside the Thunder explains.

1) How are things going with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder?

When it comes to wins and losses, not great. With that in mind, the rebuild is going spectacularly. Oklahoma City has arguably the best arsenal of draft picks to build moving forward via the draft and trade. The Thunder also have a legitimate young trio in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Chet Holmgren.

Furthermore, Gilgeous-Alexander is very involved in the direction of the team. He and Thunder general manager Sam Presti talk often about the future and he’s bought in on the vision. Gilgeous-Alexander often says Presti is transparent with him and that he’s excited about the future in OKC.

2) Do you think he’s available?

Nearly any player is available for the right price. If a team wants to call Presti with an offer for Gilgeous-Alexander, he’s going to listen. Any GM should to keep a pulse on the external perspective of their players and potential trade value.

Do I think he’s available for anything less than a package that would break the internet? No.

3) What would it take for the Raptors to acquire him?

Given Gilgeous-Alexander is extremely young and entering the first year of his new extension that keeps him under contract until 2026-27, the package would have to be insane. I’m talking to the point that Raptors fans would be upset with how much they’d have to send out to acquire Gilgeous-Alexander.

It would start with Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby, plus picks. There’s not a world in which the Raptors could acquire Gilgeous-Alexander without giving up Barnes and Anunoby. He’s the face of the Thunder and it’s a small market team — they aren’t just going to give him up for a bunch of picks and salary filler, contrary to popular belief. Any hypothetical trade package you’ve seen that involves Gary Trent Jr. and picks simply wouldn’t get it done.

Think of it from the Thunder’s point of view. In a small market, it’s all about finding and keeping star talent. It’s hard to acquire top talent in a market like Oklahoma City. Why would they give up their guy for anyone that wouldn’t instantly become a franchise changer?

Again, the popular opinion is that Presti will do anything for draft picks. It’s true he loves picks — as they’re the currency of the NBA — but he won’t dump his star just to spend the next two or three years hoping to find someone else like him. There’s no guarantee that even happens.

4) Do you think that could change if the Thunder have another losing season?

No. They’re going to have a losing season. They were going to have a losing season even before Holmgren went down. Gilgeous-Alexander knows they’re going to have a losing season. Presti knows they’re going to have a losing season.

This is a rebuild. It takes patience and both Presti and Gilgeous-Alexander are bought into taking the time it requires to build a sustainable playoff team. It’s not about building a team that makes the playoffs once, it’s about building a team that makes it for a decade straight.

That’s the direction the Thunder are headed, and Gilgeous-Alexander to this point has indicated he’s willing to wait around. It’s worth noting Gilgeous-Alexander has a winning record in his NBA career. He was in the playoffs with the Thunder literally two calendar years ago. It’s not like he’s a dying star on a failing franchise.

