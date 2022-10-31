Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet vs. Hawks

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet when they take the court Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 28-year-old VanVleet has been ruled out with lower back stiffness after popping up as a surprise addition on Toronto's injury report Monday morning. VanVleet had said he was healthy at Sunday's practice following one of the worst performances of his career on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. He recorded just one point on 0-for-11 shooting but was adamant he was healthy.

The injury isn't expected to keep VanVleet out long-term, though the absence will be tough for the Raptors to overcome against the guard-dominant Hawks. Trae Young has given the Raptors problems in the past and the addition of Dejounte Murray will make for some difficult matchup problems for Nick Nurse and company.

Toronto also remains without Otto Porter Jr. who is sidelined for personal reasons. It's unclear when he will be back with the team and able to return to the court. He'll likely need some ramp-up time before playing as he gets back into shape for his season debut.

The Hawks will be without Bogdan Bogdanovic who continues to work his way back from right knee surgery.

