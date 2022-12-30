Raptors Remain Without Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns

Precious Achiuwa is going to be a little bit longer.

The Toronto Raptors had anticipated having him back before the end of the year but the 23-year-old forward is going to need at least a few more days having been ruled out Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

"He's pretty close physically like being ready to go and he's had some contact practices just a matter of getting him confident," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Fred VanVleet also remains out with back spasms. He continues to battle through back spasms that kept him out of the lineup Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nurse wouldn't say who he's planning to start Friday night but suggested he'd shake things up a little bit Thursday's group including Christian Koloko and Juancho Hernangomez didn't fare well.

Expect Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Malachi Flynn to help fill the void left by VanVleet. Dowtin, in particular, drew praise from Nurse on Thursday and should see a bigger role off the bench Friday.

