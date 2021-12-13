Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Kings
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Kings

    Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their lengthy homestand Monday night against the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET.

    What to Watch For

    • Former Raptors guard Terence Davis had been on a bit of a hot stretch of late. Prior to Saturday's game, he'd started in six straight for Sacramento and had averaged 17.9 points with 40% three-point shooting. It'll be his first time back in Toronto since his New York arrest on charges of domestic violence back in October 2020.
    • Toronto will once again be without Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa meaning it'll be another night without much size against a Kings team that is fourth in the league in scoring inside the paint. The Raptors are going to need to find a way to slow down De'Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes without much of an interior presence.
    • Birch and Achiuwa's absence means it'll be another night for Chris Boucher to continue to reinvigorate his season. He's looked much better in his last two outings, playing with more energy and making better decisions.

    Where to Watch

    TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors will be without Birch, Achiuwa, OG Anunoby, and Goran Dragic.

    The Kings will be without Richaun Holmes.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are -4.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 220.5.

