Scottie Barnes Scoffs at Rumors of OG Anunoby's Displeasure with Raptors

Scottie Barnes certainly isn't buying the rumors that OG Anunoby is unhappy with his role on the Toronto Raptors.

The 20-year-old forward took to Instagram Tuesday afternoon to weigh in on the Anunoby's supposed frustrations with the organization, first reported by Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

"Close source said it's bad news," Barnes joked on an Instagram post suggesting Anunoby is reportedly unhappy in Toronto, adding two laughing emojis to the comment.

While rival executives reportedly believe Anunoby is discontent with his role in Toronto and could be moved this summer, the 24-year-old forward has not made his supposed displeasure with the organization known to the Raptors, per Fischer. Instead, as Fischer notes, it's possible these rumors of his frustration in Toronto are just nonsense being spread by teams who are interested in prying Anunoby loose.

"Perhaps the conversation around him has been driven more by external interest in acquiring the fifth-year forward's services," Fischer wrote.

Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said he has no plans to move anyone from Toronto's core during his season-ending media availability and, as Fischer suggests, it would take a massive haul to acquire Anunoby who is considered a "darling" by Ujiri.

Anunoby has two more seasons remaining on his contract before a player option in 2024-25 worth $19.2 million that he will likely opt out of.

