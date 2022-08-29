Skip to main content
Scottie Barnes Shows off Deep Range in Latest Vlog: 'They Call Me Steph Curry Now'

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors sophomore Scottie Barnes flashed his much improved three-point stroke in his latest YouTube Vlog
If summer workout videos are any indication of what's to come for Scottie Barnes, the Toronto Raptors are about to have a dominant three-level scorer next season.

Coming into the summer the biggest question surrounding Barnes was his ability to reliably hit outside shots. He shot just 30% from behind the arc last season and never quite looked comfortable with his reformed three-point stroke.

This summer, though, everything appears to have changed.

Barnes has been lighting it up in Los Angeles at the Rico Hines runs and showed off his three-point stroke in his latest YouTube Vlog.

He nailed a catch-and-shoot three-point with ease, remarking in the video on how he's worked on that shot this summer. Later, he nailed a pair of pull-up jumpers before hitting a step-back three during a private run at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles.

"Scottie who? They call me Steph Curry now," Barnes joked after hitting a three-pointer over a group of children at Jalen Green's basketball camp.

Barnes doesn't need to be nailing pull-up threes with regularity next season, but an improved catch-and-shoot stroke from behind the arc would go a long way to opening up the inside of Toronto's half-court attack next year.

