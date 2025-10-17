Raptors sign brother of WNBA superstar
The Toronto Raptors are making some changes to their roster.
According to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy, the Raptors are signing former Maryland forward Julian Reese to a deal.
The contract is an Exhibit 10 deal, which gives the Raptors the rights to Reese in the G League. He will be waived by the team before heading to Raptors 905, the team's G League affiliate in Mississauga.
Reese, 22, is a Baltimore native and the younger brother of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, who began her collegiate career at Maryland before transferring to LSU and winning a National Championship in 2023.
Reese tried to transfer from Maryland after the 2025 season and apply for another year of NCAA eligibility, but it was not granted.
"The moves come with the looming House vs. NCAA antitrust settlement decision looming as soon as this month that could change NCAA eligibility rules, and in theory may offer a new framework on the previous four-year eligibility clock that has long been in place," CBS Sports wrote of Reese's case. "The case hangs over the sport as coaches and players await the ruling, which could have a significant impact on what teams and players do in the coming months and how rosters are constructed.
"With so much uncertainty surrounding that case and how it may be ruled on, players seem to be portaling with no remaining eligibility on the hope of keeping flexibility open. Technically doing so is legal, though at the moment it amounts to no more than a waste of clerical work."
Reese signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent and participated in the Las Vegas Summer League with the team, where he averaged three points per game in four appearances with the team.
While Reese didn't play much for the Lakers in Vegas, he gets an opportunity to continue his development with the Raptors. The hope for Reese is that he grows as a player and finds some playing time with the 905.
If he plays well in the G League, a team could call him up and sign him to a 10-day contract at some point during the season, including the Raptors. However, he will be at a slight disadvantage considering the fact that other players are on two-way deals and have higher priority with the Raptors than him, but he should make the most of his opportunity.