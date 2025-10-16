Raptors excited to have Brandon Ingram, but how effective will he be?
Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram is hoping to bounce back after arguably his most difficult season in the NBA to date.
The former No. 2 overall pick is going into his 10th season and first with the Raptors after being traded by the New Orleans Pelicans back in February just ahead of the deadline. Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is very excited to play alongside Ingram.
“He can make any tough shot that’s possible. And he’s been more of a willing passer, where he’s able to drive to the rim or drive to his spots and be able to create for others,” Barnes said via Toronto Sun reporter Ryan Wolstat.
“He’s phenomenal. He can do so many things on the floor. He’s going to help us a lot this year. He’s going to demand so much attention.”
Ingram can help elevate Raptors
Ingram played in only 17 games last season due to injury, so easing him back onto the court could be a challenge for the Raptors. Considering the fact that the Raptors paid him $120 million over a three-year span on an extension, the team has a lot riding on his health.
Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said the team will keep an eye on his health throughout the season.
“We’ll see how pre-season goes,” Webster said of Ingram’s usage via Wolstat. “We’ll see how he responds to playing 32 minutes a night, 35 minutes a night, so maybe the jury’s out there (on some load management). But no, no current plans on Brandon."
The Raptors know how long a season can be, and while they may not need him to sit every other game, they need to be careful that he doesn't re-injure his ankle or any other part of his body.
If the Raptors can find a way to keep Ingram happy and healthy, the team should be in contention for one of the final spots in the Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference. If not, it could be a long season for the Raptors without any real direction in how to become a true contender anytime soon.
Ingram and the Raptors will face off against the Brooklyn Nets in their preseason finale inside Scotiabank Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Then, the team will open the regular season on the road against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.