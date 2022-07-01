Report: Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Minnesota

The overblown 'Rudy Gobert to the Toronto Raptors' saga has finally come to an end.

The Utah Jazz have reportedly traded Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler, and multiple first-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gobert had long been tied in rumors to the Raptors as a potential trade target to lock down the center position. Utah had reportedly been interested in Gary Trent Jr., per SNY's Ian Begley, though a deal never seemed particularly close to getting done.

Gobert's time in Utah was destined to come to an end after the Jazz once again fell short in the playoffs last season, this time losing to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6.

The 7-foot-1 Frenchman joins Karl-Anthony Towns in what is certainly one of the best frontcourts in the league. Towns will likely move over to the power forward position, using his three-point shot to space the floor alongside Gobert's inside attack.

As for Toronto, the Raptors have shown no desire to make any big moves this offseason. The team brought back Thad Young and Chris Boucher and has signed Otto Porter Jr. with the mid-level exception. Raptors president Masai Ujiri said he wants to keep the core intact moving forward and it appears that's what he'll do this summer.

