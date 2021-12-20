Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Raptors Expected To Sign Replacement Player With New COVID Rules In Effect
    Raptors Expected To Sign Replacement Player With New COVID Rules In Effect

    Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors will likely have a new face on the roster Wednesday night when they take the court against the Chicago Bulls.

    With rising COVID-19 cases throughout the league and more than 70 players in Health & Safety protocols, the NBA and NPBA have reportedly agreed to allow short-handed teams to sign replacement players to avoid postponing more games, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski. It'll also require teams with two positive COVID cases to sign at least one replacement player, sign two players if they have at least three positive cases, and sign three players if they have four or more positive COVID cases.

    Toronto currently has two players Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton in COVID-19 protocols and while the team has not said if they have indeed tested positive, their absence will likely force the Raptors to make a signing for at least the next two games against the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers before the two are eligible to return at the very earliest on December 28 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    At one point, Sam Dekker would have been the obvious signing for the Raptors, having been with the team for the first 10 games of the season. However, the 27-year-old sharpshooter recently signed with Bahçeşehir Koleji in Turkey and is now in season overseas.

    The easiest solution would be to sign a player from the Raptors 905. The 6-foot-9 Reggie Perry was with the Raptors in training camp and could help replace Siakam as a back-of-the-bench forward. Unfortunately, the 905 just withdrew from the G League Winter Showcase citing Health & Safety protocols.

    One former Raptor who had been available was Freddi Gillespie who played in 20 games with the Raptors last season, but the 24-year-old forward was just scooped up by the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

    Toronto will have a few days to mull over its options before making a decision ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bulls should Siakam and Banton still remain in COVID protocols.

    Fred VanVleet jokes about Russell Westbrook & Kyle Lowry chasing triple-doubles

    Nothing feels the same as Raptors enter new wave of the pandemic with victory over Warriors

    Pascal Siakam & Dalano Banton enter the NBA's COVID protocols

