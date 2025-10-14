Trade idea links Raptors with $265 million superstar, but does it make sense?
The Toronto Raptors are signaling a move to try and get closer towards contention after trading for Brandon Ingram last season.
Ingram and Scottie Barnes form a strong frontcourt pairing, but they could use a center that could put them over the top. Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggests a trade that would send RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Ochai Agbaji and a 2030 top three-protected first-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for Joel Embiid.
"Another team that might be able to justify a gamble on Embiid, the Toronto Raptors could give Philly three players on contracts that are easier to move than the 76ers superstar's," Bailey wrote.
"RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl and Ochai Agbaji are good enough to help Philadelphia stay relatively competitive right now, too.
"Toronto, meanwhile, would get one of the best scorers of all time (when he's available) and a floor-spacing big who could open up the middle of the floor for Scottie Barnes' slashing and Brandon Ingram's mid-range attack."
Embiid to the Raptors?
A trade like this seems far-fetched on the surface, especially because it is from two rivals, but there is reason to believe why this trade would work. The Raptors have a bit of a logjam at the forward spot with Ingram, Barrett and Barnes, so this trade would clear that while also upgrading the center position from Poeltl to Embiid.
Would the Raptors want to take on the risk of an injured Embiid? The 76ers star has only played in 58 games across the last two seasons, making him a massive gamble.
Embiid is not 100 percent, but he is getting close to being ready for the start of the regular season.
"I just think he's got to get to a point where they’re happy with amount of load he can take and the recovery part as well on top of it, and keep progressing that way," 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said of Embiid via Sixers Wire.
"I'm sure there's strength issues, and all that kind of stuff, just to make sure that it's responding to everything well. He did do 5-on-5. I think that's what they told you yesterday, yeah, so again, progressing."
The Sixers could benefit from a fresh start as they begin to center their team around Tyrese Maxey and No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe. This trade would give them a fresh opportunity to give them the keys to the team and roll.
It's hard to imagine Embiid's trade value slipping to the point of only getting one first-round pick, but if the Sixers are on board with that, the Raptors should engage in a potential trade.