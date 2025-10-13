Analyst makes shocking Raptors trade proposal for NBA champion
The Toronto Raptors are going into the season with a chance to return to the playoffs, but one or two trades could help their chances at making it to the postseason.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggested Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. as a potential trade target for the Raptors.
"The Toronto Raptors finished 29th overall in made three-pointers last season (11.8) and 23rd in accuracy (34.8 percent)," Swartz wrote.
"Michael Porter Jr. owns career averages of 2.4 made threes per game on 40.6 percent accuracy. His 18.2 points per game last year were a career high and the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets should be more than willing to move on from the 27-year-old for the right price.
"The Raptors need shooting alongside Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl in the frontcourt, an area where Porter has thrived his entire career."
Porter Jr. to Raptors?
Porter Jr., 27, was with the Denver Nuggets for the first seven seasons of his career before being traded to the Nets in the offseason for Cam Johnson. Adding him to the Raptors would give them someone who could fix one of their primary problems.
However, there is a reason the Nuggets moved on from Porter Jr. They did not feel that he was part of their winning equation anymore after falling short of the championship in the last two years.
On top of that, the Raptors might be the last team to try and trade for Porter Jr. based on the relationship they have with his brother, Jontay. Back in 2024, Porter was banned for life from the NBA after betting on Raptors games when he was playing for the franchise.
"There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment," NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced in a statement.
"While legal sports betting creates transparency that helps identify suspicious or abnormal activity, this matter also raises important issues about the sufficiency of the regulatory framework currently in place, including the types of bets offered on our games and players. Working closely with all relevant stakeholders across the industry, we will continue to work diligently to safeguard our league and game.”
While Porter could shoot the 3-ball better than what the Raptors were doing last season, they could probably find someone with a less volatile connection to the franchise.