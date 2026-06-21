3 Sleeper Picks the Raptors Could Steal in the NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors are gearing up for the 2026 NBA draft, where they have the No. 19 overall pick.

Their slot in the first round is interesting because they could still get a quality player that finds their way out of the lottery for one reason or another. Here's a look at three players the Raptors could steal at No. 19 that could also be a lottery pick.

Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach and Southern California Trojans guard Jordan Marsh. | David Banks-Imagn Images

If the Raptors want to take a centre in the first round of the draft, Steinbach is one of the top options. While teams may look at him late in the lottery, there is a chance he could fall to the Raptors at No. 19.

If Steinbach is still on the board, he makes a lot of sense for Toronto. The Raptors struggle with rebounding, ranking near the bottom 10 in the league, but Steinbach would help that statistic change for the future. The Raptors need some depth behind Jakob Poeltl in case Sandra Mamukelashvili leaves in free agency.

Drafting Steinbach would give them the insurance they need to make sure they have a solid rebounding frontcourt.

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr drives around Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Raptors are looking for improvements in their three-point shooting, so Carr becomes a legitimate option for them if he is available when they are on the clock.

Carr averaged 18.9 points per game for the Baylor Bears this past season, shooting 37.4 per cent from distance. Getting another three-point shooter in the offense would make Darko Rajakovic's system more complete. Carr's ability to stretch the floor and give space to drivers like Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and Immanuel Quickley would improve Toronto's chances of getting a bucket on every possession.

Carr played multiple seasons in collegiate basketball, which gives him the experience needed to contribute sooner in the NBA. The Raptors are hoping to build off their playoff appearance from this past season, so taking Carr would be an excellent move for the front office.

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Like Carr, Swain has potential to contribute much sooner than other developmental rookies coming into the league because of his background playing in high-pressure collegiate programs. While Swain doesn't have the three-point accolades that Carr has, he is a pure scorer that could elevate the second unit and take some of the pressure off of Barnes and Ingram to score.

Swain is viewed as a late first-round pick, but the Raptors could greatly benefit from taking him at No. 19 overall. Swain fits the bill for the Raptors' offense, and selecting him would give Toronto another piece to the puzzle on both ends of the floor.

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