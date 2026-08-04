Raptors Make Depth Signing in Crowded Frontcourt

The Toronto Raptors have signed veteran centre Trey Jemison III to a two-way contract, as the team prioritizes adding size and competition to the roster before training camp. The Raptors matchups at the centre position could determine their playoff fate, which makes this an important signing.

Jemison is unlikely to have a guaranteed role with the team, but his presence gives Toronto another interior presence who is capable at carving out a role at the back of their rotation. With the Raptors already having big men Jakob Poeltl and Trayce Jackson-Davis under contract, the move appears to be a depth signing.

Jemison Gives Toronto Another Physical Option

Jan 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) looks to drive past New York Knicks forward Trey Jemison III (50) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jemison has been able to earn minutes with multiple teams as a guy who can grab rebounds and protect the rim on the defensive side of the court. He is more limited on the offensive side of the ball, but he adds value that is not always shown in the box score by doing things like setting a hard screen or defending the paint.

Those are qualities that the Raptors value. Even if Jemison doesn't end up cracking the rotation, he gives Toronto another person capable of playing centre, which allows them to match up against larger lineups when needed.

The signing also provides a level of insurance in case injuries occur during the season. Jemison represents a quality depth option with NBA playoff experience, as he just won an NBA championship with the New York Knicks this past season.

Frontcourt Competition is Heating Up

Apr 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle (77) and forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) congratulate forward RJ Barrett (9) after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding Jemison increases the competition for minutes even further. Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, and Brandon Ingram(or Kawhi Leonard) slot into the starting lineup. The Raptors also have Collin Murray-Boyles, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jamison Battle, the newly signed Kyle Anderson, and rookie first round pick Allen Graves who will be looking to earn minutes off the bench.

The path to consistent minutes for Jemison won't be easy. However, if he is able to distinguish himself on the defensive side of the ball and prove that he can be the backup centre to Poeltl night in and night out, then he can certainly get consistent minutes for the Raptors.

What it Means for the Raptors

Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks forward Trey Jemison III (50) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rather than relying on a single backup centre, the Raptors now have multiple players who are capable of filling that role. Having increased competition should help raise the level of play for everyone who is competing for a spot as a result.

Whether Jemison earns a roster spot or ends up spending most of his time on the bench developing, his addition is a low-cost and low-risk move for a Raptors team that is still evaluating what its young core can bring to the table.

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