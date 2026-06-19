Every 2026 Draft Pick the Raptors Own And How They'll Use Them

The Toronto Raptors are gearing up for the NBA Draft with the No. 19 and 50 overall picks.

The Raptors have been one of the more successful teams in recent drafts and they hope to keep that streak going with another positive rookie class. The 2026 draftees are viewed as one of the better groups of rookies coming into the league in recent years, so the Raptors should be excited about the prospects that could come to Toronto.

No. 19 Overall Pick

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz dribbles the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager defends. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Raptors have three options with No. 19 overall: keep it, trade down or trade up.

The Raptors don't usually trade up, making a move into the lottery highly unlikely. The Raptors will encounter a number of players in this range that are pretty even with one another. Toronto has enough assets to make a trade, but the front office may want to save those for a bigger deal down the line.

Unless a prospect emerges from the rest that may not be there at No. 19, the Raptors shouldn't push their chips in for a trade. However, that doesn't mean they won't make a deal. This logic makes a trade down reasonable.

If the Raptors like a player a lot, but he may be available in the 20s, it could be in Toronto's best interest to trade back.

That being said, the Raptors have shown a recent history of standing pat and making the pick. Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja'Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick were all chosen from their original spots in the last three years, suggesting general manager Bobby Webster will do the same in 2026.

It's not the sexiest move for the draft, but the Raptors could get some quality players at No. 19. Shooting and size are the traits the Raptors must target and Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz, Houston big man Chris Cenac Jr. and Kentucky centre Jayden Quaintance all make sense for Toronto at No. 19.

No. 50 Overall Pick

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller drives the ball | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Late in the second round, teams should target strictly for potential. Players at No. 50 have less of a likelihood of cracking an NBA rotation, especially early in their career. This will give the Raptors a chance to completely focus on the future rather than contending in next season's playoff race.

Taking the best player available makes sense in the second round, but value across the league becomes much foggier later in the draft, especially at No. 50.

The Raptors have a higher chance of trading this pick over their first-round selection because there tends to be more deals in the second round from the rest of the league.

It might behoove the Raptors to get in on the trades in the second round because they already have recent prospects in Jonathan Mogbo and Alijah Martin that could use more development and attention.

The Raptors have been a mixed bag in recent second rounds. Mogbo and Martin have flexed potential but don't quite look like future rotation players on a playoff contender. Ulrich Chomche, the No. 57 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, was cut ahead during training camp in October.

The decision to cut Chomche explains why a draft-and-stash route makes sense. The Raptors need to develop these later picks, but can only focus on a couple at a time. Otherwise, they won't get the proper growth they need. The Raptors already have Mogbo and Martin, so adding to that group only makes sense if it's someone the front office loves.

However, Jamal Shead, the No. 45 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, was the team's starting point guard in the playoffs. This shows that the Raptors can find hidden gems in the second round and should look at the option to take a player with solid collegiate experience on Day 2.

The Raptors could look at UConn's Alex Karaban or Cincinnati's Baba Miller for a second-round pick, even if they have to trade up from No. 50.

The Raptors should have a much more specific approach to the second round. They need to identify a player they like and determine how much they would give up to acquire their target. If they find a route that makes it possible, take them.

If they cannot, either trade the pick or use it on a player to stash overseas so they can give out more attention to players already in their development program.

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