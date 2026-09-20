The Raptors Still Have One Matchup Problem They Haven't Solved

The Toronto Raptors have significantly more versatility on their roster than they did at this time last year. However, even after the Kawhi Leonard trade became official last week, the Raptors still have to decide what's next, as there is still one matchup problem that has not been addressed this offseason.

The Raptors still need to come up with a plan for defending teams who have multiple offensive creators, while also having a strong presence in the paint.

Toronto has no shortage of good defenders, but the Raptors will need to carefully construct their rotation to ensure that they will not be sacrificing too much size or offense in order to counter certain teams' offensive gameplan.

Toronto Has the Pieces to Defend Almost Anyone

Mar 25, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have plenty of defensive flexibility. Scottie Barnes has quietly become one of the better defenders in the NBA, and he is capable of guarding multiple positions. Leonard is also an elite defender on the perimeter who is able to handle difficult assignments.

Having their two best players function as defensive anchors could make the Raptors difficult for other teams to prepare for. But there is a difference between having solid versatile defenders and having an answer for every offensive attack.

Lineup Construction Becomes a Chess Match for the Raptors

Mar 15, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) talks to forward RJ Barrett (9) and center Jakob Poeltl (19) during a break in the action against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors need to find a balance between a lineup that works on the defensive end of the floor and the offensive end of the floor.

If the Raptors send out a smaller lineup with more shooting to compliment Barnes and Leonard, then they could be more vulnerable defensively. However, if they go with a bigger lineup, they would likely sacrifice some of the spacing and ball handling that would naturally compliment their new superstar duo.

If Barnes and Leonard are guarding the top two threats on a team, the Raptors will still need to lock up the rest of the floor. This is something that becomes especially important against deeper teams who have multiple creators who thrive when they are forcing switches and hunting mismatches.

Toronto will be truly tested against matchups like this, and they will find out if their versatility is an advantage, or if the Raptors still have the same problem as last year without a definitive solution.

The Raptors may not have a perfect answer for every matchup, but most teams don't. With Leonard officially in the fold now, Toronto can begin officially experimenting with different lineup combinations to optimize their rotation before the start of the season.

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