Lakers Sign Sandro Mamukelashvili: 3 Replacement Options For Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are saying goodbye to Sandro Mamukelashvili after he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

As of now, the Raptors have Kawhi Leonard, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jakob Poeltl, Allen Graves (pending), Jamal Shead, Collin Murray-Boyles, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Alijah Martin, Jamison Battle and Jaden Bradley (pending) under contract. This leaves two roster spots for Toronto to work with.

The Lakers signed Mamukelashvili to a four-year deal worth $53 million, which was more than what the Raptors could have offered him. Here's a look at three players the Raptors could replace him with in free agency.

Kelly Olynyk, San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk laughs with the Toronto Raptors mascot. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Olynyk is a Toronto native approaching the end of his career at age 35. The 7-footer gives the Raptors a chance to add some spacing in the second unit and gives them size to back up Jakob Poeltl. A big problem the Raptors faced last season was the team's lack of size behind Poeltl. When he was injured, the Raptors were forced to run small-ball lineups.

Putting Olynyk on the roster would give the Raptors an opportunity to go big if they needed to, and it gives them someone who can shoot from beyond the arc as well.

Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell blocks a shot by Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like Olynyk, Powell is a Toronto native that could be looking to sign a minimum contract elsewhere. Powell has been with the Mavericks since 2015, so it's possible he could re-sign with Dallas. If he were to go anywhere, Toronto could make sense as an option, given the fact that he's returning home and that the team needs a centre.

The Raptors are trying to avoid the luxury tax, so signing a minimum player like Powell could make sense for them.

Guerschon Yabusele, Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls forward Guerschon Yabusele shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yabusele made his valiant return to the NBA in 2024 after the Paris Olympics and played well in his first season back in the United States. He signed with the New York Knicks on a deal last summer, but the fit never quite worked. He was traded to the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline in February, where he made the most of his opportunity.

Yabusele averaged 10 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 26 appearances for the Bulls. He fits more as a small-ball centre at 6-7, which is similar to the role Mamu played last season. The Raptors could opt for more size with this roster spot, but they could look for someone that's more on his style of play.

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