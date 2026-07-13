One Young Player Who Should Be Thrilled About the Raptors Offseason

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles is someone that can completely transform the franchise someday.

Murray-Boyles is fresh off a rookie campaign in which he proved exactly why the Raptors selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

"Box-score trackers will wonder whether this is too high for Collin Murray-Boyles, who averaged an inauspicious 8.5 points as a rookie. One word of advice for them: Just flip on a game and watch all of the different ways in which the 21-year-old impacts it," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley wrote.

"His defense is tremendous, his motor is fully revved at all times and his awareness helps him fill cracks on the offensive end. Defense is clearly his calling card, but he is no slouch on the game's glamorous end. He is the rare rookie who actually perked up his production in the playoffs, averaging 14.4 points on 65.6 percent shooting over seven postseason outings."

CMB Greatly Benefits From Kawhi Leonard Trade

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are definitely shades of Murray-Boyles' game that match Leonard's, and now the second-year pro will get a chance to learn from one of the best defenders of this generation (assuming the trade goes through as intended).

If cleared, Leonard and Murray-Boyles will likely share the court together often, creating a trio with Scottie Barnes where at least two of them will be on the floor at all times.

A defensive tandem of Murray-Boyles, Leonard and Barnes will create a lot of havoc for opposing teams, which is only going to help CMB grow as a player moving forward. Their games go hand in hand, which is why the Raptors have to be considered a threat in the Eastern Conference.

The fact that Murray-Boyles was wanted by the Clippers in the Leonard trade talks but the Raptors refused to move on from him is a sign that Toronto wants CMB to stay for the long haul. Now, Murray-Boyles will have a chance to be a key player for a team that's angled for long postseason runs over the next several years.

That's exactly the type of situation every rookie dreams of coming into the league with. It will set CMB up for success when he is able to make his first big contract ahead of the 2029-30 season, and it could very well be a deal the Raptors sign him to.

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