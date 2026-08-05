Who is Andre Jackson Jr.? Former Bucks Guard Gets Raptors Camp Invite

The Toronto Raptors are filling out their roster ahead of training camp next month by signing former Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. on an Exhibit 10 deal.

"The Toronto Raptors and Andre Jackson Jr. have agreed to a deal, league sources told @HoopsHype. He’ll compete for a roster spot with the Raptors. He spent the past three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks," HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto tweeted.

The Exhibit 10 deal allows a player to compete on a one-year, non-guaranteed salary. The team will retain G League rights if he is waived before the start of the regular season.

Meet Andre Jackson Jr.

Jackson has incredible athleticism, which makes him stand out among other players. He stands 6-6, but plays a lot leaner than that and has the ability to run up and down the court with a lot of power. He is a threat in transition, which is why the Bucks selected him with the No. 36 pick out of UConn in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jackson's wingspan is just a hair under 6-10, which gives him the ability to defend multiple positions, making him valuable on that end of the floor.

The Bucks valued Jackson's defense enough to make him mostly a starter during his second season in the league. In 67 appearances, Jackson made 43 starts but only averaged 3.4 points per game.

The Bucks felt Jackson was an ideal wing to place alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup. With the Bucks undergoing a lot of change in the offseason and trading Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, the team is looking in a different direction and is moving on from Jackson. He did not have as strong of a 2025-26 campaign, where he made just one start.

A Look at the Raptors' Depth Chart

Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Point Guard Immanuel Quickley Jamal Shead Chucky Hepburn (two-way) Jaden Bradley (two-way) Shooting Guard RJ Barrett Ja'Kobe Walter Gradey Dick Alijah Martin Small Forward Brandon Ingram Kyle Anderson Jamison Battle Andre Jackson Jr. (Exhibit 10) Power Forward Scottie Barnes Collin Murray-Boyles Allen Graves Center Jakob Poeltl Trayce Jackson-Davis Trey Jemison III (two-way) Nate Bittle (Exhibit 10)

Jackson will have an uphill battle to make the Raptors roster out of training camp. While the team still has an open roster spot, Jackson does not have a guarantee to claim it. Toronto can keep a roster spot open throughout the season, but they will need to keep at least 14 players on the roster.

It's clear that the Raptors like the potential Jackson has, as he is still only 24 years old and can develop further in his game. He'll get a chance to compete in training camp and the Raptors will have the chance to add him either on a two-way deal or on a fully-fledged roster spot if he impresses enough.

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