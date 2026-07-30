3 Storylines From Raptors Preseason Schedule: Giannis, Kawhi and More

The Toronto Raptors released their preseason schedule, and it has them starting the year in Quebec City, where the team last held training camp in 2019, when the organization won its first and only NBA title.

“We have great memories of our 2019 training camp in Quebec City, and the opportunity to spend time in such a historic city, combined with the outstanding facilities at Université Laval, made returning an easy decision,” Raptors general manager and executive vice-president Bobby Webster said.

“We're looking forward to playing our first NBA Canada Game in Quebec City before returning to Vancouver, which has become a home away from home for our organization.”

The Raptors are going coast to coast across Canada from Quebec City to Vancouver throughout the preseason to greet the fans and give them a taste of what to expect going into the season. During their tour, they will also be facing off against some intriguing opponents.

Here are three storylines to look forward to ahead of Raptors preseason:

Giannis Will Make Heat Debut vs. Raptors in Quebec City

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up before a game against the Toronto Raptors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offseason has been defined by Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat. His first action as a member of his new organization will come against the Raptors in the NBA Canada game in Quebec City. That should give fans in Quebec City a massive treat if Antetokounmpo ends up playing with Miami.

The Raptors should also have fans excited as they will get their first chance to give fans a show ahead of the season.

This game matters for Toronto, as it will set the tone for the rest of the preseason and the season that follows. It will allow the Raptors to get out their competitive energy for the first time since being eliminated against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. That should spark some momentum.

Raptors vs. Clippers in Vancouver Sparks Rivalry

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard leaves the court after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Clippers and Raptors have been tied together throughout the offseason after a deal was agreed upon to send Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto, where he spent the 2018-19 season. In the deal, Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick were sent to the Clippers, but an investigation regarding potential cap space circumvention could jeopardize the deal from happening at all.

If the deal is not made between now and Oct. 10, when the two teams meet at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, it should certainly make for an awkward matchup.

The Raptors will either have to utilize the preseason as a chance to get Leonard into the fold, or figure out how to make things work once again with Ingram and Dick after they were featured in the deal but heading back to Toronto.

Raptors Get Pair of Games Against Champion Knicks

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is guarded by Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Raptors leave Vancouver, they will head back to Toronto for their first home game of the preseason schedule three nights later against the defending champion New York Knicks.

Jalen Brunson and his squad will look to defend their title, and they'll have a chance to shed some of their rust when they visit Toronto for the first of a two-game set. Two nights later, the pair of teams will visit Madison Square Garden for a matchup in New York.

The very next night, the preseason concludes as the Raptors visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Given the fact that it is the final game of the preseason and the second night of a back-to-back, the starters should not be expected to participate in that contest.

Instead, the bottom part of the roster will get a chance to earn some minutes. Players like two-way guard Chucky Hepburn and rookie Jaden Bradley will likely be featured prominently during the game, as well as rookie forward Allen Graves, who was the 19th overall pick in the NBA draft out of Santa Clara.

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