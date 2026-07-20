Why Raptors' Kawhi Leonard Trade May Not Be Resolved Before Training Camp

The Toronto Raptors are still over two months away from the start of training camp, but they will be waiting on pins and needles until the Kawhi Leonard investigation in regard to his previous contract with the Los Angeles Clippers is complete.

The Clippers and Leonard face allegations that the team circumvented the cap to pay the All-Star forward, which violates league rules. The Clippers and Leonard could face severe punishments if they are found guilty, which includes a complete voidance of the 35-year-old's contract, which has one year remaining.

Various updates have piled in regarding the future of this investigation, but NBA insider John Hollinger of The Athletic thinks that this may not be resolved before training camp.

"Remember, the investigation isn’t the end of the process as much as the beginning of the next process," Hollinger wrote.

"The NBA’s collective bargaining agreement specifies that a cap-circumvention case must be tried before a system arbitrator and then potentially go through an appeals process before any penalty can be handed down by the commissioner. Are we sure this is all getting done in two and a half months?"

The Raptors are set to begin training camp towards the end of September.

Kawhi Leonard Investigation Still in Early Stages

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timeline of this investigation could incredibly complicate things for the Raptors. If a deal isn't done by training camp, it could completely disrupt the team's process of preparing for the season.

The Raptors agreed to a deal with the Clippers that would send All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and multiple draft picks to Los Angeles for Leonard. Both possible versions of next year's Raptors team are very different, and Toronto doesn't know which one will be ready for training camp.

If the investigation isn't complete by training camp, should the Raptors just cut their losses and move on? Is it worth going so far into the summer not knowing what the core of your team will look like for the upcoming season?

It might be worth it for the Raptors, who are taking a big risk by bringing Leonard in even if the investigation didn't exist. Leonard raises the ceiling of their team, which is why the Raptors haven't pulled out of this deal quite yet.

While every update gets worse than the last, the Raptors have forced themselves into this corner, and they have to be patient and see this process through whether they end up on the right side of it or not.

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