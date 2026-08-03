The Perfect Free Agent Still Available for the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have an open roster spot that they can use regardless of what happens with the Kawhi Leonard investigation by the league.

The Raptors are still waiting to see how the Leonard situation ends up, but for the time being, Toronto has an open roster spot to work with and there are still a number of free agents on the open market worth signing. One of those players is Bruce Brown, who played in 52 games across parts of two seasons with the franchise from 2024-25.

Brown played in all 82 games for the Denver Nuggets this past season, but they are navigating Peyton Watson's restricted free agency, which is why the team has yet to re-sign him. If the Nuggets don't hand him a contract, the Raptors might be keen on picking him up.

Why Raptors Should Sign Bruce Brown

Toronto Raptors guard Bruce Brown reacts to being called for a foul against the New York Knicks. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brown may have struggled to find his footing with the Raptors, but that isn't necessarily his fault. He was brought to Toronto on a blockbuster trade involving the Indiana Pacers for Pascal Siakam and then found himself on the way out so the team could acquire Brandon Ingram.

Coming to Toronto when the team wasn't in position to win was not on Brown's bingo card, especially after being with the Nuggets during their 2023 championship run the year prior. However, he made the most of his situation.

Many expected Brown was not happy playing in Toronto because his scoring average dipped into the single digits with the Raptors when he was averaging around 11 points per game with the Nuggets. Following his departure, Brown clarified his feelings about playing in Toronto to members of the media.

“Media day they asked me, ‘When did you think about getting to Denver?’ And I said when I got to Toronto, and that wasn’t, like I didn’t want to go to Toronto," Brown said to Raptors sideline reporter Kayla Grey during preseason in 2025. "I went to Indy. I finally chose where I could go, and three months in, they trade me, and I’m like why the f*** did I go?

“I could have stayed in Denver and been happy. Toronto, I think Toronto’s one of the best cities in the NBA easily. Like, I loved my time in Toronto. It’s insane.

“So don’t let people on social media, twist my words, because I loved my time in Toronto but it’s just the beast of it,” Brown said.

Spoke with Bruce Brown before tonight’s game vs. Raptors. I asked him to provide (much needed) context around the comments he made during Nuggets’ media day which may have come off as him slighting his time in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/MIF4DoQZ39 — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) October 7, 2025

Evaluating Brown's Fit with Raptors

If Brown loved his time in Toronto, maybe he would consider a second stint with the franchise that would come with a little more purpose this time around. Brown appears to play better for contenders and the Raptors would be in a much better position to do that with him on the roster if he were to sign with the team.

Brown is a defensive-minded wing who would thrive in lineups with Jamal Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter, Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles. That fivesome might have one of the best defensive ratings in the league. If Leonard was brought into the mix too, they could cause some serious problems.

Not every team uses their 15th roster spot, so if the Raptors do so, they would need to use it on someone who would make a difference. Brown's knowledge of head coach Darko Rajakovic's system and his experience competing for championships makes him someone worth considering.

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