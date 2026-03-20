How Jakob Poeltl, Raptors Will Attack Nikola Jokic vs. Nuggets

The Toronto Raptors are set to face the daunting task of defending Nikola Jokic for the first time this season when they face off against the Denver Nuggets.

Jokic did not play in the team's last match up against the Raptors on New Year's Eve, but he is active and ready to go for the second go around. One of the players that will be tasked with guarding Jokic is starting centre Jakob Poeltl, who had kind things to say about the former MVP.

“He’s a very talented guy. Kind of like a Swiss Army knife. He does a lot of different things out there on the court,” Poeltl said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“I think it's one of those situations where you try to do your best to take him out of his comfort zone, just try to make him work all game long. And you just kind of accept the fact that he's gonna make some tough buckets. He's gonna make some tough plays. And for him there is a lot of playmaking as well. But you just try to force as many tough decisions as possible on him. And try to make him make as many mistakes as possible.”

Nikola Jokic Provides Tough Test

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In his 11 NBA seasons, Jokic has faced off against the Raptors 20 times. In those games, he is averaging 21.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. Throughout his career, Jokic has been a very unique cover for every team that has had to face the Nuggets.

There isn't really a player in the league like Jokic, which means you have to bring a different kind of approach. Poeltl isn't the only one that will have to defend him. It will take a team effort in order to contain him. Naturally, Jokic is going to do superhuman-like things, but it's about being able to prevent him from completely going off and responding in the right way.

If the Raptors can play how they have over the last couple of games, they should have a chance to pull off the upset and beat the Nuggets on the road.

Raptors are facing off against Jokic and the Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET inside Ball Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

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