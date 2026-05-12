Ranking the Most Disappointing Players on Raptors This Season

The Toronto Raptors are evaluating every player on their roster after this season.

While most of the returns were positive, not everyone passed with flying colours during the 2025-26 campaign.

Here's a look at the three most disappointing players for the Raptors this season.

Jonathan Mogbo

Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo dribbles against Phoenix Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea. | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The excitement and momentum from Mogbo's rookie season hit a wall in his second year. While his energy remains high, his offensive limitations have questioned whether he can be a long-term fit for the Raptors and the NBA.

Without a reliable perimeter jump shot, opposing defences have routinely sagged off him, effectively clogging the paint for Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett.

The Raptors gave him some time to develop in the G League, but considering the fact that he went from averaging over 20 minutes per game in his rookie season to just over six is a sign that he is trending in the wrong direction.

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Poeltl started the season off with a lingering back injury that held him out for most of the first half of the year, and he struggled to recover. He got better by the second half of the season and showed signs of promise, but those vanished during the playoffs.

Poeltl, however, was not as reliable as he could have been in the playoffs. He averaged just 19.1 minutes per game despite averaging 25 during the regular season. In Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Poeltl scored two points and grabbed four rebounds in 10 minutes, resulting in his benching in favour of rookie Collin Murray-Boyles.

Poeltl still has four years left of team control with the Raptors, where he will make around $100 million, making it one of the least desirable contracts in the NBA.

Gradey Dick

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick controls the ball against the Orlando Magic. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

After a promising end to his second NBA season, Dick has faced a classic slump characterized by inconsistent shooting, making just over 30 percent of his looks from downtown. He went from averaging 14.4 points to 6.1 per game this season.

For a player whose primary value lies in floor spacing, shooting below the league average from deep has hurt the Raptors' secondary units.

Beyond the shooting woes, Dick has remained a target for opposing offences on the other end of the floor. His defensive rotations haven't improved at the rate necessary to offset his cold stretches with the ball.

Brandon Ingram's introduction to the rotation definitely hurt Dick's placement with the team, and that confidence never came back to the same level where it was a year ago.

With a year remaining on his contract, Dick has likely played his final game with the Raptors, as he could be a top trade target this offseason for Toronto.

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