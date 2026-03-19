Five Stats That Told the Story of Raptors Win Over Bulls

The Toronto Raptors should be feeling pretty good about themselves after a 139-109 victory against the Chicago Bulls on the road.

Here's a look at five numbers from the box score that shaped how the game turned out.

0 - Jamal Shead shots

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead directs us teammates against the Detroit Pistons. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors point guard Jamal Shead played 18 minutes but did not score any points or even put up a shot; however, Shead still dished out five assists and was a plus-20 while he was on the court. This is proof that playing well is not just about scoring. There is far more to it.

14 - Raptors' 3-point makes

The Raptors shot well from beyond the arc, making 14 of 33 shots from downtown. RJ Barrett was the only player to have three makes from distance, while Immanuel Quickley, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jamison Battle and Ja'Kobe Walter each had multiple threes.

The Raptors aren't a great three-point shooting team, but it is a big area for improvement. If the Raptors can shoot like this more often from the three-point line, they should be competing in a lot more games.

18 - Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, Ja'Kobe Walter points

Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Ja'Kobe Walter all were consistent from the field against the Bulls. Each of them had 18 points while shooting efficiently from the field. Ingram went 6 of 7, Barnes went 6 of 10, and Walter made 4 of 6 in the win.

57.1 - Raptors' shooting percentage

Not only do the Raptors take good shots, but they made them as well. It isn't every game that the team will be able to shoot 57 per cent from the floor because the defense simply won't be as loose.

That being said, sometimes it's about getting into a rhythm, and the Raptors can take their performance against the Bulls and build off of it.

139 - Raptors' fourth-highest point total this season

Only three times this season have the Raptors scored more than 139 points, which was their final total against the Bulls. It's the most the team has scored in a game since Jan. 20 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors' offence has taken a hit in recent games, but we've seen a bit of a renaissance on this three-game win streak that the team is quietly forming.

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