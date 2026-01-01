Raptors take heartbreaking loss vs. Nuggets

The Toronto Raptors are going into the new year with a bit of disappointment after a 106-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets on New Year's Eve.

Even though the Nuggets came into the contest without Nikola Jokic, Cam Johnson, Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon due to injury, they had their bench step up to the plate in a big way against the Raptors.

The Nuggets played sound defence that led to an early lead in the first quarter. The Nuggets led by as much as 13 points, but the Raptors were chipping away throughout the game. In the third quarter, the Raptors built a lead and it looked like they could have run away with things, but the Nuggets responded with a run of their own that allowed them to go up by six points going into the final frame.

From there, the Raptors and Nuggets went into the fourth trading blows, but the Nuggets were the ones with a lead going into the final possessions. After Canadian guard Jamal Murray scored a layup to put the Nuggets up three, the Raptors had one last chance to tie. Brandon Ingram sunk a 3-pointer at the end of the game, but the referees overturned the call after it was ruled that the ball left his hands after the buzzer.

Ingram buzzer beater overturned vs. Nuggets

Ingram finished the game with 30 points on 11 of 21 shooting. He made five threes and would have had a sixth if his final shot went in. Immanuel Quickley bounced back with 22 points of his own while Scottie Barnes had another triple-double with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

RJ Barrett had 17 points in just 24 minutes of action in his second game back. Barrett was on a minutes restriction, but he looks to be in good shape. Once he has the training wheels taken off, the Raptors should be a better team.

The Nuggets were down in depth playing just eight guys, but all of them had moments of strength. Peyton Watson was the leading scorer with 24 points and eight rebounds. Murray had 21 while former Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas finished with 17 points before an apparent Achilles injury.

The Raptors are back in action on Friday when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena.

