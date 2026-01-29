Raptors Trade Deadline Big Board: 7 Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost, and Urgency

The Toronto Raptors are getting ready for the NBA trade deadline in a week, and the rest of the league is scrambling to find ways to improve their roster as the home stretch of the season begins.

Here's a look at seven potential trade targets for the Raptors, and who they should be looking to acquire at the deadline.

Superstars That Make Sense, But Are Unlikely

There have been whispers of the Raptors taking a big swing, similar to how they acquired Brandon Ingram at last year's trade deadline. However, this time, things may be even bigger than that.

Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

The Raptors have long been linked to Davis ever since he began swirling in trade talks once again. It's been nearly a year since Davis was involved in one of the biggest blockbuster trades in sports history when he was sent to the Mavs from the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal that put Luka Doncic in Hollywood.

Things haven't worked out with Davis due to injury in Dallas, which is why Toronto should be hesitant to make a deal. However, he fits so well for what the Raptors need and they would be a better team on paper if a deal were struck. That being said, the Mavs don't necessarily want the return package the Raptors would provide (Jakob Poeltl and/or Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett).

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis drives past Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

The Kings could look to part ways with Sabonis if they find the right deal at the deadline. The Raptors have an intriguing mix of players, especially with Barrett connected to Kings general manager Scott Perry from their time with the New York Knicks.

If the Kings wanted to pull the trigger, this move is a possibility, but it's not easy to pry away a team's best player midway through the season, even if they are in a rebuild.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

The same reasoning for Sabonis not getting traded is why Giannis Antetokounmpo probably won't be traded either. Despite recent reports saying the Bucks would listen to offers for Antetokounmpo, it isn't likely that he ends up joining the Raptors. Toronto would have to give an arm and a leg to acquire him, and there's a good chance that he has better offers elsewhere in the league.

More Realistic Targets, But Other Teams May Back Out

Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic

The Raptors have been connected to Magic centre Goga Bitadze in trade rumors for the last several weeks. Bitadze has been in a backup role for the Magic this season but has moved to the third string with his teammate Moe Wagner returning from a torn ACL diagnosis.

Should Bitadze come to the Raptors, he would get to play with his Georgia national team member Sandro Mamukelashvili. Uniting the only two Georgians in the NBA. He might be a strong fit for what the Raptors are trying to do, but the Magic still really like him even with his reduction in minutes.

Jusuf Nurkic, Utah Jazz

The Raptors should get a temperature check on how the Jazz feel about Jusuf Nurkic. The former starting center of the Portland Trail Blazers still has a lot of talent and ability, but his $19.4 million expiring contract is risky. If the Jazz were willing to take on Jakob Poeltl's contract and a pick, it could be enough to get it done.

Nick Richards, Phoenix Suns

It would cost the Raptors far less to go out and get a player like Nick Richards, who is not playing very much with the Phoenix Suns. Richards has logged just 28 appearances with the Suns this season and has not played since Jan. 13, making him a viable trade candidate. It would likely only cost the Raptors some salary filler to get a deal done.

The Raptors' Likeliest Trade Target

Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets

Sharpe is the sweet spot for a team that would be looking to trade him while fulfilling a need for the Raptors. I wrote about a potential Sharpe trade a few weeks ago that would send Ochai Agbaji and his expiring contract to the Brooklyn Nets in return. The money works out perfectly for both sides, and it gives both teams exactly what they are looking for. It's a deal that almost sounds too good to be true.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories