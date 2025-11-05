5 numbers to know after Raptors destroy Bucks
The Toronto Raptors are riding a three-game winning streak after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 128-100 inside Scotiabank Arena.
The win was the most complete for the Raptors so far this season and it came against the best team they have played so far this season, apart from the San Antonio Spurs, who are 5-1 to start the year. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the game against the Bucks.
8 - Jamal Shead's assists
The team's leader in assists came off the bench and his name is Jamal Shead. The second-year pro out of Houston continues to prove that he can be a distributor for the offense in the second unit.
If Shead can continue playing at this level, the Raptors could have one of the better bench units in the NBA.
9 - Season low in turnovers
The team continues to take care of the basketball, committing single-digit turnovers for the first time this season. The Raptors commit 14.6 turnovers per game, which ranks 13th in the league, so they are on the upward trend.
20 - Jakob Poeltl's minutes in return
Poeltl returned to the starting lineup after missing three games with a back injury that flared up after it was injured in the preseason.
Poeltl played 20 minutes, scoring eight points and grabbing nine rebounds. He didn't play as much as he did in prior games, but he is slowly working his way back to the court.
28 - Sandro Mamukelashvili's plus/minus rating
With Poeltl getting back into a groove, the team will rely on centre Sandro Mamukelashvili a little more, especially if he plays like he did against the Bucks in future games.
Mamukelashvili scored 15 points off the bench and grab seven rebounds as the Raptors pulled out the win. The Raptors were 28 points better than the Bucks in the 23 minutes Mamukelashvili was on the court, proving that good things happen when he's making plays.
28 (again) - Largest win of season
A win like this should give the Raptors even more confidence than they already had. They have won each of the last three games by double digits and the hope is that the good times continue to roll on the team's road trip.
The Raptors are getting ready to gear up for a five-game road trip on the east coast, which has stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Cleveland and Indianapolis.