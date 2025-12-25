Five things Raptors have on their Christmas wish list

The Toronto Raptors are on the nice list this year, going from a lottery team in the early months of the year to one of the top four in the Eastern Conference come Christmas Day.

While they have gotten a lot for Christmas this year, there are still a few more items on the list that they could get. Here's a look at five things the Raptors should want for Christmas this year:

Good health

The Raptors have been relatively healthy throughout the season, but a couple of bumps and bruises have come along the way. The most notable injury has come from RJ Barrett, who has been out for over a month with the knee sprain, but he should be back in action within the next couple of games.

Jakob Poeltl is also dealing with a back injury that has been plaguing him since the beginning of the season. Once he gets healthy, the Raptors will be in better shape.

Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. grabs a rebound against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Another centre

Due to Poeltl's injury, the Raptors are in need of adding another big man at some point before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. Sandro Mamukelashvili can only do so much and the team's depth is compromised.

Due to the lack of centre depth, the Raptors have struggled to rebound and score in the paint without Poeltl in the game. On top of that, the Raptors struggle to prevent scoring in the paint from their opponents.

Offensive renaissance

In the Raptors' first 19 games of the season, they were 14-5. In 10 of those games, the Raptors scored 120 points or more. Since then, the Raptors have only met that milestone twice, their last time being on December 4 when they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on a buzzer-beater from Rui Hachimura.

Getting Barrett back will help their offence tremendously, but other players on the team have to step up as well.

More Jamal Shead minutes

Shead has been arguably the best player off the bench for the Raptors so far this season. The energy he brings is infectious to the other players on the team, and he helps force a lot of turnovers from the opponent.

If the Raptors give them more minutes, it's possible they will have more success.

A playoff berth

The Raptors haven't been to the playoffs in four years, so the team is long overdue for a trip back to the postseason. With an 18-13 record at Christmas, the Raptors are on pace to accomplish that and potentially more.

If the Raptors can stay hot for the next month or so, the questions won't be about whether or not they can make the playoffs, but rather if they can get home court advantage in the first round.

