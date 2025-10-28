5 numbers to know after Victor Wembanyama, Spurs blow out Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are once again on the losing side of things after falling to the San Antonio Spurs 121-103.
Here's a look at five numbers to know from the team's third consecutive loss:
8 - Scottie Barnes points
After coming off a game 24 hours earlier where he scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes failed to put up that same output, posting just eight points in the loss against the Spurs.
It's going to be extremely difficult for the Raptors to win many games if Barnes is not playing at a high level. His eight points just won't cut it, especially after his five-year supermax extension has kicked in.
19 - Collin Murray-Boyles points
While Barnes struggled in the scoring department, his rookie teammate did not. Collin Murray-Boyles, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, scored 19 points in just his second career game.
After putting up a goose egg in his NBA debut against the Dallas Mavericks, Murray-Boyles made up for it in a big way against the Spurs. There were a lot of moments Murray-Boyles may want back, especially on the defensive end, but his offense was clicking and that's a great sign for the Raptors moving forward.
35 - Victor Wembanyama's plus/minus rating
Wembanyama was absolutely unstoppable against the Raptors. The Spurs outscored the Raptors by 35 points when Wembanyama was on the court, showcasing his dominance in the game.
Wemby was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the first week of the season and he's already building a case to be the league's Most Valuable Player. If the Spurs can keep up their 4-0 start, Wembanyama will be in the MVP conversation all season long.
41 - First quarter points allowed
The Spurs led wire-to-wire in the game, but it started out with an absolute blitz in the first quarter that the Raptors weren't ready for. The Raptors were down double digits at the end of the first quarter and had to play from behind all night long.
This will become the blueprint against the Raptors during the season, so the team needs to do better at starting games off on the right foot.
58.2 - Spurs shooting percentage
For the second consecutive game, the Raptors have allowed their opponent to make over 58 percent of their shots from the floor. Unsurprisingly, the Raptors didn't win either of these games.
For a team that prides itself on defense, the Raptors have to be better on that end of the floor if they are going to win basketball games this season.