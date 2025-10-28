Raptors continue losing streak, fall to Victor Wembanyama's Spurs
The Toronto Raptors are leaving the state of Texas disappointed after losing to the San Antonio Spurs 121-103 on Monday night inside Frost Bank Center.
The Raptors fell behind double digits early against the Spurs, forcing them to play from behind for the entire night. The Spurs led wire-to-wire, with their biggest lead coming late in the second quarter when they were up by 22.
The Raptors chipped away during the second half and even got to within single digits midway through the fourth quarter. However, they never trailed by less than eight points.
Raptors can't get it done vs. Spurs
The Spurs were led by Victor Wembanyama, who had 24 points and 15 rebounds as he helped his team get to 4-0 on the young season. Reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle put up 22 points of his own to help Wembanyama.
The Spurs also had help from Harrison Barnes, who scored 18, Devin Vassell, who added 15, No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper, who posted 11 and Keldon Johnson, who had 10 to give San Antonio six players in double figures.
Meanwhile, the Raptors had another strong showing from RJ Barrett, who scored a team-high 25 points. Brandon Ingram added 14, but Scottie Barnes struggled, managing only eight points.
Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles is the standout for the team in the game against the Spurs. In 24 minutes of action, Murray-Boyles had 19 points off the bench for the Raptors.
After going scoreless in his debut against the Dallas Mavericks, his efforts against the Spurs should give the Raptors hope that he can put things together in his rookie season.
“Very rarely do you see a rookie coming in and impact the game in a positive way. I think the one area he can do, and is probably the best way for rookies, is on the defensive end," Webster said in his media day press conference h/t NBA Analysis Network.
“He’s incredibly disruptive defensively, and we’ve seen that here in September. You saw it in college, you saw it in Summer League.
“So I think that probably would be the incentive for the coaches to put him in the game."
The Raptors will now return home where they will host the Houston Rockets. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports.