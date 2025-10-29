5 questions ahead of Rockets vs. Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are back at home hosting the Houston Rockets in their second game of the season at Scotiabank Arena.
With the game approaching, we spoke with Houston Rockets On SI publisher Derek Parker to learn more about the Raptors' next opponent.
How much have the Rockets missed former Raptors star Fred VanVleet this season?
Fred VanVleet’s injury was seismic for the Rockets. There were few players that would’ve impacted the team more, given he was the lead play-maker and ball-handler. Houston is now left with a hole at point guard, and is trying to fill it with Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard, both of whom aren’t ready for that offensive load just yet.
How is the team adapting to the Kevin Durant trade?
Kevin Durant’s inclusion has been a welcome one on offense. He’s an obviously all-time scorer, able to do his thing singularly, as well as take pressure off of others with his off-ball scoring gravity. Both Sengun and Thompson have already shown flashes of increased offensive potential alongside him, though the team now needs to re-find the defense that carried them to No. 2 in the West last season.
What’s one thing people should know about the Rockets that cannot be found in a box score?
This Rockets team won’t back down. Under head coach Ime Udoka, they’ve built a physical, unbending brand of basketball centered around toughness and edge. Whether things are going the Rockets’ way or not, they’re sure to bring it, and they aren’t strangers to a scuffle.
If the Raptors were to beat the Rockets, what would be the reason why?
Houston has seen intermittent struggles on offense and a slight step back on defense. And the Raptors, with lengthy defenders and a myriad of scorers who can get hot at the right time, have all the components to capitalize on that. If they can shut down Houston in the half-court and play a sparkling offensive game, Toronto could leave with a win.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I’d expect the Rockets to win the game, as they’re hungry to leave their losing record behind. But the Raptors’ stingy defense could cause problems for a still-growing Houston offense. Ultimately, I’d expect an arm’s length win for Houston, somewhere in the range of 114-108.
Tipoff between the Rockets and Raptors is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.