Brandon Ingram, girlfriend GloRilla have viral celebration after Raptors win

The Toronto Raptors have now won five of their last six games, most recently beating the Brooklyn Nets 119-109 on the road on Tuesday night.

In the win, the Raptors were offensively led by star forward Brandon Ingram, who dropped a game-high 25 points with five rebounds and four assists, and he was quick to take to the courtside seats after the game to celebrate with a special someone.

Ingram's celebrity girlfriend, GloRilla, was in Brooklyn to see the one-time NBA All-Star in action, and the couple shared a handshake after the game that went viral on social media.

Brandon Ingram’s handshake with GloRilla 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/d684PrpRpp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2025

Bleacher Report's post of Ingram's post-game celebration with the famous rapper garnered 1.6 million views within 12 hours, putting the new couple in the public eye.

Ingram's on-court impact also on full display

Of course, Ingram's relationship with GloRilla has been making waves, as she has a huge impact with over seven million followers on Instagram and 17 million monthly listeners on Spotify, but the star forward's on-court impact in his debut season with the Raptors has flown under the radar.

After being traded to Toronto during the 2024-25 season, Ingram was not able to make his Raptors debut until the start of the 2025-26 campaign due to injury. Now, through his first 11 games with the franchise, the star forward is averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 50.6 per cent from the field.

Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) talks to a team mate during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Ingram has led the Raptors in scoring early in the season and is seemingly inching closer to his All-Star-caliber self that New Orleans Pelicans fans witnessed for several years.

After playing just 18 games total last season, with his last appearance being in early December 2024, many expected Ingram to ease into things in Toronto. Sure, he could be more efficient at times, as he shot just 8-17 from the field and 1-6 from three-point range in their win in Brooklyn, but this type of scoring ability is exactly what Toronto needs.

So far this season, the Raptors arguably have a top ten offense in the NBA, and Ingram taking charge to lead them to a 6-5 record through 11 games is huge. After winning just 30 total games last season, Ingram's presence is already largely felt in Toronto.

Whether it be the impact of having GloRilla in his corner or the change of scenery by coming to Toronto, Ingram is making a huge impact for the Raptors.