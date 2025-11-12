Raptors respond in big way to beat Nets

The Toronto Raptors are back in the win column after beating the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 119-109 at the Barclays Center.

The Raptors came into the game relaxed after two full days of rest and it showed in the first quarter as the team came out slow against the Nets. However, as the game progressed, the Raptors began to flex their dominance and put the game out of reach for the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson controls the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Raptors get back over .500 after beating Nets

The Raptors are now 6-5 through 11 games despite starting 1-4, keeping their strong stretch of play alive.

The Raptors' road trip continues with a game on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena.