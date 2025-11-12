Raptors respond in big way to beat Nets
The Toronto Raptors are back in the win column after beating the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 119-109 at the Barclays Center.
The Raptors came into the game relaxed after two full days of rest and it showed in the first quarter as the team came out slow against the Nets. However, as the game progressed, the Raptors began to flex their dominance and put the game out of reach for the Nets.
Raptors get back over .500 after beating Nets
The Raptors are now 6-5 through 11 games despite starting 1-4, keeping their strong stretch of play alive.
The Raptors' road trip continues with a game on Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena.
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.