How to watch Brandon Ingram, Raptors vs. Nets, injury report, preview

The Toronto Raptors are throwing themselves back into the fire as they take on the second half of their back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

After losing in disappointing fashion in the fourth quarter last night at home against the Boston Celtics, the Raptors will have to readjust and make some changes in order for the team to come out on top this time around. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game between the Raptors and Nets.

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets

• Date: Saturday, November 21

• Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM EST

• Location: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

What channel is Raptors vs. Nets on?

Raptors vs. Nets will air on TSN Sports.

How to stream Raptors vs. Nets live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• C Jakob Poeltl (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• SF RJ Barrett (OUT - knee)

Nets injury report

• SG Drake Powell (OUT - ankle)

• SG Cam Thomas (OUT - hamstring)

• PF Haywood Highsmith (OUT - knee)

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley pursues a loose ball ahead of Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Nets preview

The Raptors are 2-1 since their NBA Cup elimination at the hands of the eventual champion New York Knicks. They were able to beat the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks on the road, but couldn't hang on against the Celtics at home.

Maybe going back out on the road to face the Nets is exactly what the Raptors need. It won't be an easy game on the second night of a back-to-back against a team that is always looking to spoil their opponent, but the Raptors are capable of pulling out a win in Brooklyn.

The Nets are also coming into the game having recently played the Bucks and Heat at home. They were able to beat the Bucks by 45 points just seven days ago, while they could not get past the Heat at home in an 11-point loss.

The Nets are well-rested, having not played since Thursday, so they come into this game with a massive rest advantage. If the Nets were to win the game, that would definitely be part of the reason why.

