Why did Raptors' Gradey Dick exit vs. Pacers?

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick is out for the rest of the game against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a head injury in the first half.

Dick hurt his head in the first quarter and exited the game. The team announced that he would not return to the contest.

"With the Raptors looking for a ninth straight win, Gradey Dick exited Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers late in the first quarter and will not return, the team announced," Sportsnet wrote.

"Dick hit the back of his head hard on the floor after an awkward fall on an offensive rebound attempt. The team announced that he is still being evaluated. He had three rebounds and one assist in six minutes against the Pacers before he was forced to leave the game."

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick shoots a free throw against the Brooklyn Nets. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Dick suffers head injury vs. Pacers

With Dick out of the game, the Raptors lose one of their top bench performers. The team is already without RJ Barrett, who is set to miss the team's next couple of games with a knee sprain.

This means the Raptors will have to move forward with players like Ja'Kobe Walter and Collin Murray-Boyles picking up some of the slack for Toronto. Murray-Boyles got into foul trouble early against the Pacers, limiting him to just three minutes in the first half compared to Walter, who had 16.

Walter has been playing well as of late and he's been bringing energy to the floor on offence and defence.

"Just knowing what I'm supposed to do: bring energy to the game," Walter said via John Chidley-Hill of The Canadian Press. "No matter how the game's going, I know I'm supposed to go in and try to increase the lead however I can, whether that's defensively, offensively, knocking down shots.

"I'm just always excited to get in the game and just do what I do."

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has noticed Walter's growth in recent games and he appears comfortable to have him take on a larger role if Dick were to miss an extended amount of time.

"He's one of the guys taking the most shots in our gym, so he's really committed to develop in that part of his game," Rajakovic said via Chidley-Hill. "Seeing him being confident out there and taking good shots, not forcing anything that was really helpful.

"For a young player that wants to prove himself, it's very important to take good shots. I thought that he did really good job tonight."