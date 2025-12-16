Raptors stun Heat after incredible 4th quarter run

The Toronto Raptors are celebrating after snapping their 4-game losing streak against the Miami Heat in a win on Monday night inside the Kaseya Center.

It wasn't the prettiest win, but the Raptors were able to flex their defence, keeping an opponent under 100 points for the first time since Nov. 26 when they played against the Indiana Pacers.

The Raptors trailed going into the fourth quarter, but they were able to chip away at their deficit. A 9-0 run at the beginning of the frame gave them a lead that they wouldn't relinquish. That run increased to a 17-4 run which lasted for the first half of the period. The Heat were able to get their deficit to within four points, but that was as close as they would get.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Raptors get big fourth quarter in win vs. Heat

The Raptors were led in scoring by Brandon Ingram who had 28 points on 9 of 19 shooting. He made 5 of 7 three-point attempts during the game. Scottie Barnes chimed in with a double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley also had a strong night, adding 15 points to the box score. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Gradey Dick also joined them in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Jamal Shead also deserves a ton of credit for his performance. He scored eight points and dished out 10 assists while holding a +27 on the floor. His presence during the Raptors' big runs throughout the evening was a big part in why Toronto was able to pull out a win on the road against Miami.

The win for the Raptors snaps a four-game losing streak for the team. It's a great start to a stretch where they will have five of the next six games on the road. In order to stay on top of things, the Raptors have to play defence like they did tonight.

They can hang their hat on the defensive end of the floor, which is a recipe for success in the NBA.

The Raptors are back in action on Thursday when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks, who are still without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's dealing with a calf strain. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside Fiserv Forum. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.