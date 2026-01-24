Dillon Brooks Makes Shocking Call Out to DeMar DeRozan For Raptors Struggles

It's hard to believe that it's nearly been seven years since the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship over Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and the Golden State Warriors.

Before the season began, a big trade was made sending DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. That trade has been viewed as one of the most influential in NBA history, and Phoenix Suns guard and Canadian basketball star Dillon Brooks put in his two cents as to why.

“Yeah, you know why? It’s because they got DeRozan out of there,” Brooks said in a livestream. “He wasn’t pulling his own weight. It was his fault. I’m just keeping it real.”

Dillon Brooks: “The Raptors couldn’t get over the hump.”



Agent: “They DID get over the hump.”



Brooks: “Yeah, you know why? It’s because they got DeRozan out of there. He wasn’t pulling his own weight. It was his fault. I’m just keeping it real.” pic.twitter.com/et8l9C2KMD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 23, 2026

Dillon Brooks Takes Shot at DeMar DeRozan For Raptors' Failures

As a Mississauga, Ont. native, Brooks grew up watching the Raptors and likely grew an affinity for the team. By the time the trade happened, Brooks was already in the NBA playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, so his opinion is also rooted as a professional basketball player, colleague, competitor and opponent.

DeRozan and the Raptors made the playoffs for five straight seasons from 2014 to 2018 but only reached the Eastern Conference Finals once. That's why Masai Ujiri forged the trade between the Raptors and San Antonio Spurs, who were looking to trade Leonard due to a trade request.

The Raptors pulled the trigger on the trade, and the rest is history. They were able to finally get over the hump, put away those playoff demons, and win the first championship in franchise history.

Since the trade, Leonard went to the Los Angeles Clippers and he has not been able to replicate the same kind of success that he had while he was in Toronto. As for DeRozan, he has been on a few teams in the league with the Spurs, Chicago Bulls, and Sacramento Kings, and he also has not been very far in the playoffs since leaving Toronto.

There might be some truth in what Brooks is saying, but he doesn't have the best perspective on the matter. DeRozan was well-liked by his Raptors teammates, and it would be surprising to hear any of them talk poorly about DeRozan's work ethic.

In the meantime, the Raptors are back in action tomorrow against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Paycom Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories