Five numbers from Raptors epic win over Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Toronto Raptors are partying like it's 2019 after beating Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their annual matchup at Scotiabank Arena.

Raptors star Scottie Barnes made history by entering an elite club that only nine players in NBA history have accomplished. Barnes scored 23 points while grabbing 25 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists in the win over the Warriors. Here's a look at some numbers from Barnes' performance and others in the Raptors win over the Warriors.

9 - Players that have recorded Barnes' stat line in a game

Barnes' stat line against the Warriors is something that has only been seen by eight other players in a box score in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Maurice Stokes, Bob Pettit, Bill Russell, Billy Cunningham, Maurice Lucas and Nikola Jokić are the only other players to accomplish what Barnes did against the Warriors.

That is certainly some elite company, and Barnes should be honored to be among those players.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes controls the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

17 - Barnes' previous career-high in rebounds

As a 6'8" forward, Barnes is not particularly known for his rebounding abilities, however those were put on full display against the Warriors. Despite never recording a game with more than 17 rebounds before the Warriors contest, Barnes erupted for 25 rebounds, dominating the glass.

Out of those 25 rebounds, nine of them came on the offensive end, including a tip-in at the end of the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.

110 - Raptors' shots in the game

As a team, the Raptors shot the ball 110 times, making 56 of them, which is good enough for just over 51 per cent from the field. The Raptors took 14 more shots than the Warriors, which can be credited to the team's hustle on the offensive glass. In an overtime contest, that number truly stands out.

141 - Season-high in Raptors' points

Even though they needed overtime to get 19 of these points, the Raptors set a season high point total against the Warriors. Considering the fact that the team's offensive rating has ranked 30th in the NBA since RJ Barrett was taken out of the lineup with a knee sprain, this is a remarkable feat.

Barrett's return to the lineup was imperative to the win as he scored 12 points in 24 minutes in his first game back from injury.

2006 - Last time a Raptors player had 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game

It's been just over 19 years since a Raptors player scored 20 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the same game. Chris Bosh was the last Raptors player to do so. This game will be talked about for a very long time as one of the best performances in Raptors history, and it adds to the legacy Barnes is building in Toronto.

