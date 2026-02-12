Warriors Guard Linked to Raptors in Free Agency

The Toronto Raptors are focused on the second half of the season, but some people in the organization have their sights set on the summer and what the free agency class could bring.

The team will need some reinforcements, especially when it comes to the backcourt. That's why Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes suggests that the Raptors should sign Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton in free agency.

"A likely taxpayer, the Toronto Raptors are more likely to improve themselves via trade than through free agency," Hughes wrote. "However they go about adding a big name or a frontcourt option with some stretch, there's a good chance RJ Barrett is involved as an outgoing salary. That's why De'Anthony Melton would be such an ideal signing."

"Melton is now a year removed from a torn ACL and has shown surprising burst as a frequent ball-handler in Golden State. He can still disrupt on defense, guard anyone in the backcourt and should become even more valuable when his three-point shot returns to form.

"If Barrett is gone, Melton could slide into a starting spot next to Immanuel Quickley. And if the Raptors don't swing a big trade, Melton could still carve out a major combo guard role with his two-way value. The only question is whether he'll get offers larger than the TPMLE."

Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton reacts against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

De'Anthony Melton Linked to Raptors in Free Agency

Melton, 27, is averaging 11.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game so far this season, while he is only shooting 27 per cent from beyond the arc. There is reason to believe he could see that number grow as the season comes to a close.

He is averaging a career-best 1.6 steals per game, which showcases how valuable he can be on the defensive end of the floor. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic wants his team to have an identity on the defensive end of the court, so adding Melton would help fulfill that vision.

Melton's previous knee injury is definitely cause for concern, but the Raptors likely wouldn't be offering him a contract longer than two years. Signing Melton would be a low-risk, high-reward decision for the Raptors that could pay off in the long run. If the team can make the jump from good to great.

The Raptors will have a week off for the All-Star break and return to the court next Thursday against the Chicago Bulls at 8 pm ET inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

