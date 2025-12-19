Five numbers from Raptors' road win vs. Bucks

The Toronto Raptors are getting into a rhythm after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 111-105 in their second straight road victory at the Fiserv Forum.

Here's a look at five numbers from the box score that stood out in the Raptors' latest win.

21 - Assists combined between Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead

Both Raptors point guards were dishing out dimes in their win against the Bucks. While both Quickley and Shead struggled to score, they were able to set their teammates up for success. Quickley had 11 assists, while Shead had 10 off the bench.

Both played fewer than 30 minutes in the contest, so it is promising to see the fact that both of them are contributing despite not playing as many minutes as they could.

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

29 - Brandon Ingram's point total

Ingram led all Raptors in scoring with 29 points on an efficient 9-of-18 shooting from the field. He had six three-point attempts, four of which went in.

Ingram is continuing his strong start to the season, and the Raptors are better off for it. He needs to continue playing at a high level if the Raptors want any chance at making some noise in the postseason.

44 - Raptors' points in the paint

The Raptors were taking care of the paint against the Bucks, scoring 44 points in the key. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Scottie Barnes were both able to contribute in a major way. The pair combined to make 18 of 26 shots from the field, which was crucial in the victory.

66.6 - Raptors' free-throw percentage

One of the not-so-bright spots for the Raptors came at the charity stripe. The team made just 14 of 21 shots from the free throw line, good for two-thirds of their attempts.

The Raptors have to become a better free-throw shooting team if they are going to be one of the top squads in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors rank 25th in the NBA this season in free throw percentage.

95 - Raptors' percentage holding lead vs. Bucks

The Raptors nearly lead this game from wire to wire. They were able to take care of the struggling Bucks, who were playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been sidelined with a calf strain.

Getting wins like this is important, especially on the road, because it shows that the team can take care of business against inferior opponents.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories