Raptors comfortably beat Bucks without two starters

After losing six of seven games, things were looking rough for the Toronto Raptors, and many began to question if their early-season success was a fluke. However, the Raptors have since strung together two consecutive wins, most recently taking down the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

Sure, the Bucks were dealing with some significant injuries, with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, but the Raptors were down two starters of their own. Despite playing without RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl, the Raptors led for 95 per cent of the game en route to a 111-105 win in Milwaukee.

Raptors have a near wire-to-wire win in Milwaukee

While the final score might not show it, the Raptors were dominant in Milwaukee. The Raptors either had a lead or the game was tied for 47 minutes and 12 seconds, with the Bucks holding a lead for just 48 seconds. The Raptors were never able to pull away, with their largest lead being just 11 points, but this win showed their resilience in fighting off a pesky Bucks team.

In the win, the Raptors had a pair of incredible individual performances. Toronto was led by star forward Brandon Ingram, who dropped 29 points and eight rebounds on 9-18 shooting from the field and 4-6 from three-point range. Ingram has been on a tear recently, averaging 29.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over his last four games with impressive 53.3/64.0/81.5 shooting splits.

The Raptors also got a huge performance from co-star forward Scottie Barnes, who finished with 24 points and seven rebounds on efficient 10-14 shooting from the field and 2-3 from deep. Barnes continues to show how valuable he is to the Raptors' success, and this performance against the Bucks was certainly another impressive showing.

Of course, a win over the Giannis-less Bucks is nothing to write home about, but these are the types of wins that the Raptors need. Even without their superstar forward, the Bucks are a gritty team that would not let up, and the Raptors managed to control the game and maintain the lead to secure a win.

On top of great performances from Toronto's star duo, Sandro Mamukelashvili showed out while filling in for an injured Jakob Poeltl. In just his third start of the season, Mamukelashvili finished with 18 points and seven rebounds on 8-12 shooting from the field, as that acquisition continues to be one of the most underrated moves of the NBA offseason.

The Raptors will move on to face the Boston Celtics in their next outing.