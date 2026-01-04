Five numbers to know after Raptors beat Hawks

The Toronto Raptors are back in the win column after a 134-117 victory against the Atlanta Hawks inside the Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors played well through three quarters, but really broke the game open in the fourth when they took a double-digit lead and never took the foot off the gas. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the box score in the win against the Hawks:

2 - Assists Sandro Mamukelashvili needed for a triple-double

Sandro Mamukelashvili had arguably the best game of the season so far for the Raptors against the Hawks. The Georgian big man scored 13 points while grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out two assists in the victory.

If he had two more assists, he would have had his first career triple-double. He only played in 32 minutes so perhaps if he played 34 or 35, he would have achieved his goal. Instead, he'll try for his first one in the future.

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili goes to shoot a basket. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

2 (again) - Mo Bamba's minutes

Bamba was out of the rotation once again for his third game with the team. Bamba's contract officially becomes guaranteed on Saturday, so the Raptors don't have a lot of time to see him on the court before they have to make a decision in regards to his future.

He has three games left to prove that he deserves a spot on the team moving forward, but it will be hard to do that without seeing significant minutes on the court.

9 - Raptors' blocks

The Raptors did an excellent job of protecting the rim, blocking nine of the Hawks' shots throughout the game. The Raptors only average 4.4 blocks per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

The best blocking team in the league, the Detroit Pistons, only average 6.2 blocks per game, so swatting nine against the Hawks is great work.

11 - Raptors' points allowed in fourth quarter

The Raptors defence really blossomed in the fourth quarter, allowing just 11 points to be scored by the Hawks. The team led by just one point going into the fourth, but started the quarter on a 16-0 run to put the game out of reach.

29 - RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram's points

The Raptors were led in scoring by both RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram, who had 29 points apiece.

Ingram has performed perform at this level a few times throughout the year, but this was Barrett's season high. It will be hard for the Raptors to lose many games when Barrett and Ingram combine for 58 points.

