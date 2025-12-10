Five numbers to know after Raptors NBA Cup elimination vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are once again on the losing end of another game against the New York Knicks by a score of 117-101, ending the team's journey in the NBA Cup.

The box score between the Knicks and Raptors helps tell the story of why Toronto couldn't get it done against New York. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the game.

8 - Raptors players with more than 10 minutes

Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković spoke before the game about how he would use the NBA Cup elimination game as a way to create or mimic a playoff rotation. He did that by only playing eight players more than 10 minutes during the game.

While the Raptors were missing R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, it doesn't show exactly what the rotation would look like, but it gives an idea that Toronto might only have eight players in a playoff rotation.

13 - Collin Murray-Boyles' plus/minus rating

Murray-Boyles, the No. 9 overall pick out of South Carolina, was arguably the best player for the Raptors all night. Murray-Boyles was the only player for the Raptors to post a positive plus/minus rating. Toronto outscored New York by 13 points when he was on the floor.

Murray-Boyles continues to have a strong start to the season for the Raptors.

18 - Jamal Shead's career-high

Shead was called into action for the starting lineup for the first time this season after it was ruled that Immanuel Quickley would miss the game with an illness.

Shead shined in his role scoring a career-high 18 points despite the loss to the Knicks. It is interesting to see what Shead will do when he is given a larger role in future games.

31 - Brandon Ingram's points

Ingram did his part as well in the team's loss to the Knicks. He scored a team-high 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting in the loss.

The more consistent Ingram is, the better off the Raptors will be in the long run.

34 - Knicks' second-quarter points

The game was won and lost in the second quarter when the Knicks outscored the Raptors 34-13. Toronto could not get things done on either offence or defence, which allowed New York to put their foot on the gas and make a statement.

The Raptors simply could never recover from the massive lead the Knicks built in the second quarter.