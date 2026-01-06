Five numbers to know after Raptors sweep season series vs. Hawks

The Toronto Raptors are victorious once again after beating the Atlanta Hawks 118-100 inside the Scotiabank Arena.

It was the second straight game between the two teams, and the Raptors proved that they are the superior ones with the victory. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the win:

2 - Rebounds shy for Scottie Barnes' triple-double

Scottie Barnes looked solid in the wind with 18 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds that made him one shy of a triple-double. Barnes has been hovering around these triple-double numbers for the last couple of games mainly because of the role he's playing as the small-ball centre.

It's worked out for Barnes and the Raptors so far, and it may be a sign that the team should keep going in this direction.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reacts after making a basket against the Atlanta Hawks. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

4 - Raptors wins vs. Hawks this season

With the win, the Raptors have swept the Hawks in their season series. The Raptors beat the Hawks in Atlanta on opening night and during NBA Cup play, while the two teams have played the last three nights in Toronto with the Raptors coming out on top.

It's a good sign for the Raptors who are now 22-15 on the season.

14 - Players scoring in double figures

A lot of players were able to find the bottom of the net in the game for both teams. Both Atlanta and Toronto had seven players score in double figures, creating balanced offensive efforts on each end of the floor.

No player scored 20 points as a result of the balance on each team. Brandon Ingram was the leading scorer for both teams with 19.

24 - Collin Murray-Boyles' plus-minus rating

The Raptors starters were absolutely dominant against the Hawks, with three players achieving a plus-minus rating above 20. However, it was rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles who led in this category. He had 17 points with seven rebounds and seven assists while Toronto outscored Atlanta by 24 points when he was on the floor.

48 - Minutes Raptors led

The Raptors did not trail throughout the entire game. They led wire-to-wire and never gave it up. It is a sign of their dominance in the game, and it's a sign that they can play good basketball for an entire four quarters.

If they can play like this in the future, the Raptors should be a scary team in the second half of the season.

