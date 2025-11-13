Five questions ahead of Raptors vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are continuing their road trip to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth matchup of a five-game tour.

With a big matchup on the horizon at Rocket Arena, we spoke with Cleveland Cavaliers On SI contributor Cade Cracas to learn more about the Raptors' upcoming foe.

What has changed with the Cavs since the two teams met in the NBA Cup?

Garland returned, then got injured again. This by itself will throw off the lineup yet again as injuries have brought inconsistent rotations to the team with no one able to really get into a rhythm. Tyson suffered a concussion on Monday and Mitchell and Mobley are carrying the team. Unfortunately, such efforts are already catching up to Mitchell and Mobley as they are sitting out of the game on Wednesday against the Heat. Having load management this early in the season is telling for how bad their situation is right now with injuries.

Who has been the Cavs' X-Factor this season?

Simply put: Donovan Mitchell. The guy has stepped up at incredible points this season, notably the game against the Chicago Bulls in the come-from-behind win and the tying shot he hit at the end of the Miami Heat overtime game. He's making up for the loss of Garland, Strus and others due to injuries.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Chicago Bulls. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Can the Cavs win the NBA title this season? If so, what needs to be different?

Yes, but only if they stay healthy. Tonight against the Heat, the team will be without Mobley, Mitchell, Tyson and Garland due to injury. If the team cannot keep itself on the court, it won't be able to succeed, especially with so many young legs or inexperienced legs trying to adapt to the pro game.

What do the Cavs need to do differently to beat the Raptors?

One of the major things is not playing from behind. Throughout most of the season, the Cavaliers have not been able to get out fast in any given game. They also need to rebound better, with Mobley being the only consistent player to come down with the ball.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I'd love to say that the Cavaliers will bounce back and take down the Raptors, but Toronto has a much more balanced and healthy lineup. Honest predictions see this one going in favor of Toronto by double figures.