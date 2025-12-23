Five questions ahead of Raptors rematch vs. Heat

The Toronto Raptors are heading back to South Beach for the second time in a little over a week as they take on the Miami Heat.

In the last meeting between the two teams, the Heat entered the fourth quarter with the lead, but the Raptors were able to finish strong, pulling out a 10-point victory after dominating the final 12 minutes. Ironically enough, that is exactly how the Raptors have lost their last two games. Ironically enough, that's how the Raptors have lost their last two games against the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

Now, the Raptors have to ensure they get back on the right end of the results. To learn more about the Raptors' next opponent, we spoke with Miami Heat On SI contributor Major Passons.

What has been the biggest surprise with the Heat so far this season?

The biggest surprise for the Heat so far this year is the pace at which the Heat play and their new offense. There had been rumblings of an actual change but those rumblings were present the past few years and they never came. This year it actually happened and the offense is much better for it.

Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

What’s something people should know about the Heat that cannot be found in a box score?

Something that doesn’t show up in the box score is how different their offense truly is. Specifically with their lack of screens. They use the least amount of screens since at least the 2016-2017 season and to further show it, they are less than half of the next lowest.

Who is the X-Factor for the Heat?

The X-Factor for the Heat is Kel’el Ware.

Ware has extraordinary talent and it has been shown this year more recently. When Ware plays well the Heat are a much better team.

If the Heat were to beat the Raptors, what would be the reason why?

If the Heat beat the Raptors, it will be because they are efficient from three and are able to stop Scottie Barnes from controlling the game. I think it’ll be a tight game and a clutch game.

What’s your prediction for the game?

The Heat need a win so I’m going to think they play with passion and pull out the win.

Tip-off between the Raptors and Heat is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kaseya Center in Miami. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA Week Pass.

